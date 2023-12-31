I’m sending a preview of today’s Sunday Scroll out to everyone because I want to 1) say hi after our short holiday break and 2) give any non-paying subscribers the opportunity to hop on board, because this Sunday Scroll is a little different. It’s a look back on the past year of Embedded—its first as a full-time endeavor—and has some reflections on what did well, what we could do better, and where Embedded is going from here. —Kate

Embedded’s Top Posts of 2023