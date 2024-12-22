Welcome to the final Sunday Scroll! This weekly roundup sent only to paid subscribers will be tacked onto the Wednesday interviews in the new year, underneath a paywall. The interviews will still be entirely free to read! But I’m sending a preview of this final Sunday dispatch to everyone as a head’s up, as well as to offer you a chance to get a peak behind the Embedded curtain as we reflect on 2024. By upgrading to a paid subscription today, you’ll not only unlock the rest of this post, but you’ll also have access to it in its new Wednesday home next year.
ICYMI, here’s what Embedded published this week:
What I’m (re)reading for Christmas:
“I sold my wife's clothes to build a Christmas village in my parents' basement” — When I first read this hilarious 2015 piece last year, I knew it would become part of my permanent rotation
Everyone knows David Sedaris’s “Santaland Diaries”, of course, but trust me when I say his ominously named “Six to Eight Black Men” essay is just as good for the holidays.
Lindy West’s Love Actually takedown is a must-read every year (even though Love Actually is also still a must-watch)
Sorry for the plug, but this oral history of the frankly exhausting debate around “Baby It’s Cold Outside” is one of the earliest pieces of mine I’m not embarrassed to reread
Embedded, wrapped
Our most popular posts and links of 2024…
