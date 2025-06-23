Embedded is your essential guide to what’s good on the internet, written by Kate Lindsay and edited by Nick Catucci.

Tomorrow is the NYC mayoral primary election, and if you’re a registered Democrat in NYC, I strongly encourage you to vote. Things can seem extremely hopeless right now, but this election feels powerful. I will be ranking Zohran Mamdani number one, but my most important endorsement for you is to not rank Andrew Cuomo. Outside of what I feel should be the obvious reasons, when mayoral candidate Brad Lander was wrongfully detained by ICE last week, fellow candidates Mamdani, Adrienne Adams, Zellnor Myrie, Michael Blake, and Scott Stringer went to Foley Square to call for his release. Cuomo did not. Cuomo has been majorly funded by donors who profit from ICE. Especially given the brutal deportations and family separations currently happening across the country, I feel a Cuomo mayor would be nothing short of dangerous for the over three million immigrants who make up 38% of this city’s population. —Kate

Is Partiful cancelled? Is Mastercard a queer ally? Is this TV show my friend?

You’ve seen the old video montage of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing with some fellow Boston University students to Phoenix’s “Lisztomania.” You may also remember that the first person to post the video, in 2019, captioned it “America's favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is.” If seeing a politician’s past life as a college student captured in 4K (and being referred to in the credits as “Sandy”) was novel enough to merit a highly aggrieved—though clearly feigned, and, admittedly, hilarious—response like that six years ago, today it is hardly worth noting, especially among the millennials whose digital footprints inevitably include exactly this kind of evidence of the fun, stupid shit they did with friends.

Oh, a bunch of early 2010s college students made a four minute long dancing music video to a recently-released song? Didn’t we all? Which is why no one should be surprised by Mr. Cardamom.