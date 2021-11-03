Alice Sparkly Kat rules online astrology

Embedded is your essential guide to what’s good on the internet, from Kate Lindsay and Nick Catucci.🧩

Today, Michelle Santiago Cortés is back with an interview with astrologer Alice Sparkly Kat who, among other things, proves that actually people who wrote fanfiction are cool and successful and you probably shouldn’t laugh at them if you end up finding their old account…—Kate

A recent Instagram post from Alice Sparkly Kat.

If you know your big three, you know Alice Sparkly Kat. The 29-year old astrologer's recent book Postcolonial Astrology, “advanced course in politicized astrological history,” is an essential read if you’re curious about the history of astrology and how—yes—it intersects with politics.

Sparkly Kat is probably most visible on Instagram, where they post memes and share blog posts and insights that followers then disseminate through Insta-Stories. There are, of course, astrological offerings like analyses for different sun signs and thoughts on transits, but you could also read a natal chart analysis for BTS’s Jungkook or astrological breakdowns of shows like Hunter X Hunter.

alicesparklykat A post shared by ALICE SPARKLY KAT ASTROLOGY ( @alicesparklykat

Sparkly Kat writes often, including spare and poignant blog posts and super nasty fanfiction; posts to Instagram almost daily; and on top of it all works with clients. Like many of the internet’s prolific writers, Sparkly Kat's fanfiction work proved to be the ultimate writing workshop. “I write really fast because I wrote fanfiction for so long," they explain. "You would start a multi-chaptered fanfiction and you’d update it with, like, a chapter a day!” On their blog, in a standout post called “Writing Porn,” they write, "I think everyone who writes should, at some point, write porn ... when you are writing porn, you are writing to produce a physical reaction.”

