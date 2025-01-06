Embedded is your essential guide to what’s good on the internet, written by Kate Lindsay and edited by Nick Catucci.

“The online-culturati-favorite newsletter.” —Delia Cai, Vanity Fair

“An absolutely essential and really thoughtful newsletter on internet culture.” —Taylor Lorenz

“Embedded is smart, concise, and has these Q&As with extremely online people about their browsing habits that I’m extremely jealous of.” —Charlie Warzel

Embedded lands in your inbox twice a week. On Mondays, Kate publishes her weekly essays. On Wednesdays, we publish an interview or My Internet, our Q&A about the online habits of interesting people. On Fridays, we send a special edition, media_gossip, that you can opt out of if you’re not into that kind of thing.

You may know us from …

our viral essays …

popularizing the “millennial pause” …

and the Gen Z stare …

Free subscribers get access to all interviews, My Internets, and one full essay a month.

Paid subscribers get access to all essays, interviews, My Internets, plus media_gossip and Embedded’s monthly video series, Screen Time Diaries.

Embedded is read by journalists from outlets like the New York Times and The Atlantic, and lands in the inboxes of employees from Meta, Google, Snapchat, Pinterest, and more. The newsletter has been recommended in New York magazine, Esquire, and The Face and Substack’s Reading Room, cited in The New York Times and The Washington Post, and been referenced in books including Sara Petersen’s Momfluenced and Gemma Styles’s Why Am I Like This?

Kate Lindsay is a culture writer whose work has appeared in the New York Times, The Atlantic, and GQ, and was named a Top 50 Creator-Model Journalist. She has featured as an expert on the BBC, CBC, Radio NZ, and Crooked, and is responsible for popularizing viral terms like the “millennial pause” (first seen on Embedded) and “rawdogging.” In addition to writing Embedded, she cohosts ICYMI, Slate’s internet culture podcast.

Nick Catucci, a former editor at GQ, The Atlantic, and New York, edits Embedded and books My Internet, our semi-regular Q&A about the online habits of interesting people.

Our logo was designed by Kelsey Davenport.