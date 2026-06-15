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Sarah Fay, PhD's avatar
Sarah Fay, PhD
4hEdited

Oh, I’m so, so sorry for what you’re going through. A nightmare.

That is the primitive brain. It’s trying to keep you safe. It doesn’t want you to hurt because that would mean expending energy and not being able to run from lions on the veldt. It’s unreasonable and relentless and so well meaning and so wrong.

Please adopt more cats. You are the perfect pet parent. This post made me cry because I could feel your love for Ruby in it.

Thank you for your honesty and for writing this for all of us.

PS.S. My cat was supposed to have his teeth cleaned and I was so wary of it and now I will be doubly wary of it.

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Tell the Bees's avatar
Tell the Bees
3h

I'm so sorry for your loss, Kate. This is devastating and horrible, and I'm so sorry this happened to you.

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