How The Happy Broadcast avoids toxic positivity
“There is a sneakiness to bad news that goes back to our survival instinct.”
Early in the pandemic, locked inside my Bushwick apartment, I decided to use Instagram Stories to post one piece of good Covid-related news every day. In March 2020, “good” was relative. But what started with “rate of hospitalizations slowing” and “China pledging humanitarian assistance” eventually became promising research on treatments, updates from vaccine trials, and finally, a year later, my selfie with a band-aid on my shoulder after getting vaccinated in the Javits Center.
If I didn’t find that one piece of good news every day in the first year of the pandemic, I’m not sure I would have made it out of bed on a regular basis. The onslaught of bad news then—and now—is too much for me without a filter.
Gatti created The Happy Broadcast in 2018 to present the world with good, productive, legitimate news on a regular basis. As in, not human interest fluff, but actual solutions to the bad news that’s been plaguing us.
“There were plenty of Instagram profiles with these amazing videos of people and animals [that were] very positive. But it was almost like a quick shot of dopamine, not something that was lasting, because the problems that were giving me anxiety were structural problems of our society and the world,” Gatti says. “It was politics, it was the environment, it was climate change, it was animal rights. I couldn't find the good news that I wanted, so I was like, let me see if I can find it.”
In this interview for paid subscribers, Gatti and I talk about non-toxic positivity, how mainstream media is capitalizing on our animal instincts, and why good news never feels as important as the bad.