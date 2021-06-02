How to shamelessly monetize your newsletter

Welcome to Embedded, your essential guide to what’s good on the internet, published Monday through Friday by Kate Lindsay and Nick Catucci. “Get Embedded” on Twitter and Instagram. 🧩

Taking a vacation—or, in Kate's case, not taking a vacation—is an interesting concept when you are a free newsletter and no one is getting paid. So while, in all seriousness, we have so much gratitude for all your sign-ups, supportive tweets, and links to our posts (and the steady stream of dopamine hits they deliver), today I want to talk about Monetization. Monetization is one of those words that I once put in air-quotes while sitting in knock-off Aeron chairs in conference rooms, back when I was paid a salary to do such things, and now I just ... use it.

Anyway, there are smart and innovative ways to make money or crowdfund as a media operation, like conferences and events, or even NFTs, as Dirt has just handily proven. And then there's merch. Merch can be great—I would venture to say that the limited run of "Trad Wife" mugs that Kate made and sold through this newsletter were unique and useful. But what if, like some opportunistic Etsy sellers pivoting to peddling QAnon garbage, we just printed a bunch of internet-related nonsense on everyday items and sold them at a mark-up? Would you buy any?

Looking over this list of potential merch conceived in the grifter-y spirit, I realize ... I might want some of it. (The dirtbag leftist bumper sticker, anyway.) But we'll probably just start charging for subscriptions at some point.