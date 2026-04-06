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Deborah Carver
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"Journalism is a public utility," as admirable as it sounds, doesn't seem to be a perspective shared by most media companies, except for maybe the nonprofit ones. (And we don't really want journalism to be a public utility under an authoritarian administration...)

At ONA last week, some of the largest global newsrooms spoke about encouraging AI adoption across the all teams, mostly to support admin and analytics tasks rather than writing and reporting. And pretty much every media company is cool with using AI-enablement to run ad tech / juice audiences if the revenue numbers go up. The disconnect between the business side and the edit side is wild here, unless you're at Fortune.

Generally it doesn't seem that the problems that internet writers, workers, and consumers care about in re: AI use are the same problems that media companies care about... which might be why it's time to build some new media companies.

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