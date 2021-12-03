Meet LinkedIn creator Mita Mallick

Embedded is your essential guide to what’s good on the internet, from Kate Lindsay and Nick Catucci.🧩

While YouTubers, Instagram influencers, and TikTokkers define the mainstream idea of an online creator, platforms like Pinterest and LinkedIn have recently been investing in cultivating their own types of star users. LinkedIn announced the first class of their Creator Accelerator Program, funded by a $25M investment, earlier this week.

Starting in January, the program will provide selected creators with support and training, as well as opportunities for their work to be featured across LinkedIn’s brand, social, and editorial channels. They will also be given early access to creator tools, the creator network, and a $15,000 grant to bring their vision to life.

One of these rising creators is Mita Mallick, the head of Inclusion, Equity, and Impact at Carta, which she joined in October 2020 after over seven years at Unilever. Mallick started posting consistently on LinkedIn during the pandemic, and now has over 28,000 followers tuning in to her messages about diversity, working motherhood, and supporting women returning to work amidst the pandemic.

“What’s unique about LinkedIn is that it’s not creation for the sake of entertainment — it’s about creation so that people can connect to opportunity,” Andrei Santalo, LinkedIn’s Global Head of Community Management, told me in an email. “On LinkedIn, creators can have meaningful conversations, build their audience in a relevant professional context with direct access to brands and other professionals.”

If pretty photos are to Instagram what dancing is the TikTok, then what, exactly, does being a creator on LinkedIn look like? Santalo cited the sharing of digestible professional experiences, reactions to industry news, and also being vulnerable about personal and professional issues as they relate to work. In this interview for paid subscribers, I video-chatted with Mallick about what being a LinkedIn creator looks like for her, how she’s using monetization tools to give back, and what makes LinkedIn a better place for her content instead of Instagram or Twitter.