Today we welcome Claire Parker and Ashley Hamilton, comedians and creators and co-hosts of the podcast Celebrity Memoir Book Club. Claire is screaming to bring back gatekeeping and thinks we all need to agree not to use voice notes for apologies. Ashley believes that too many people are going to concerts now just to go to concerts and gets a little scared by the AI results to Google searches about her dog’s health. —Nick

Claire (left): “I’m trying to get back into the good ole fashioned habit of ‘looking things up.’ In the words of Gina Rodriguez: ‘Let’s research, mama!’”

EMBEDDED: What shows up on your TikTok For You page?

CLAIRE PARKER: This feels too vulnerable. A lot of house restoration, interior design, and brooklyn restaurant videos. A lot of OOTDs.

My FYP went from cute videos of dogs to the dangers of summer heat for dogs. I’m really hoping I can get it to shift soon. This is so scary. I’m also getting a lot of Olympics prep and it makes me cry. I’m so happy for the athletes.

EMBEDDED: Do you make TikToks? What format works best for you?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: We make a lot of Tik Toks about what’s happening in pop culture at any given moment, especially when our favorite past memoirists come up in the news again.

CLAIRE PARKER: I used to post every dumb little thought in my head, but that got too stressful. So now I only post the most benign thoughts in my head, and somehow that’s still stressful.

EMBEDDED: Do you still tweet? Why?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: I mostly retweet now. Twitter was huge in my life for a period of time and I spent a lot of time on that app but even before the shift to X, I found myself checking it less and less. I think seeing less and less of the people I’d purposefully followed made the app way less fun.

CLAIRE PARKER: I mostly use it to keep up to date on memes and news articles. I don’t use headphones in public so when I’m on the train I often unfortunately get relegated to Twitter. The X experience is definitely markedly worse though. I’m trying to block the weird thread guys as often as they can but they pop up in multiples like medusa.

EMBEDDED: Have you found any good alternatives to Twitter? Do you have an opinion on Threads?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: I like the idea of Threads but I usually forget it’s there. I think scrolling through Instagram stories has become my new Twitter.

CLAIRE PARKER: Every time I’m almost seduced by Threads it seems like there’s an extra step before I can just see what people are writing so I abandon it. I’m not so desperate for a Twitter replacement that I need a new app.

EMBEDDED: What do you use Instagram for?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: I use Instagram mostly just to post little updates about my life and see if there are any fun concerts or shows to see any given weekend.

CLAIRE PARKER: I mostly use it to look at things like clothes and couches and hotels.

EMBEDDED: What types of videos do you watch on YouTube?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: I mostly use YouTube to watch music videos and free exercise videos. I have my three favorite workout gals and I feel like I know them in real life. I’ve also been a long-time appreciator of the art of the music video and I love reminiscing on old faves and watching new ones as they come out.

CLAIRE PARKER: Until VERY recently I listened to all my music on YouTube lyric videos. I didn’t have any music apps. It was insane. I do Yoga with Adriene and have recently gotten into itsblitzzz ASMR videos. It was the first time in my life I saw a clip of something on TikTok and left the app to watch the whole version on Youtube. So kudos to Miss Blitzzz.

EMBEDDED: Where do you tend to get your news?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: I get my news via a handful of daily newsletters, TikTok, Instagram, and reading actual news sites.

EMBEDDED: How do you keep up with the online discourse? How important is it to you to do this?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: When a big conversation is unfolding I like to be aware of it. We talk about a lot of current events and current online conversations on our Patreon but things happen so quickly that if something doesn’t really strike me, I tend to skip it.

CLAIRE PARKER: More than anything, I’m always interested in how people talk about the big topics. I think I focus less on fact checking and sussing out the big stories and more on how they’re being digested by social media.

EMBEDDED: What’s the last strong opinion you had about a story, topic, or controversy online?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: I’ve been seeing a lot of conversation around the generational divide at concerts and I do believe that there’s been a shift from going to a concert to listen to music and experience music you enjoy to going to a concert to have been at a concert and it’s not creating the most lovely environment.

EMBEDDED: Where do you usually discover or learn about online trends?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: I’m really trying to work on my screen time but I see a lot of things for the first time on TikTok.

EMBEDDED: How do you find recommendations for what to watch, read, and listen to?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: I like to follow TikTok accounts that specifically recommend music, shows, etc., that have resonated with me in the past. I also listen to my “discover” playlists on Spotify and love just walking into a bookstore or the library to see what stands out.

CLAIRE PARKER: I’m really trying to get offline and just try stuff. I’d rather go to a concert, buy a book or magazine and not like it than not try at all. I try to ask people in my real life for recs. I won’t buy clothes unless I can try them on first.

EMBEDDED: What’s something that you have observed about the online behavior of Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and/or Boomers?

CLAIRE PARKER: I feel like there’s a real entitlement to Gen Z usage of internet and information, like it should be just handed to them exactly as they want it. The FYPification of life. The idea that you can Google any piece of information is too taxing! They need you to tell them where you bought your pants and the exact serial number and how many times you’ve washed it and if their legs are longer than yours, can you do the math to see if the pants will look the same? NO!

EMBEDDED: What are your favorite Substack or other independent newsletters?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: I love Starship Casual by

. That guy is a goof.

CLAIRE PARKER: I love

.

EMBEDDED: Do you have any favorite media company newsletters?

CLAIRE PARKER: Not newsletters per se but I love “How I Get it Done” by The Cut. I’m obsessed with people’s ability to be productive because I am not.

EMBEDDED: What’s one positive media trend? What’s one negative trend?

CLAIRE PARKER: It feels like anything that goes viral is ruined. I’m over here screaming to bring back gatekeeping. I did learn how to tie my sweater around my shoulders in a more flattering way though, so I’ll say that. I can actually think of a few knots I’ve learned on TikTok that have been quite helpful.

EMBEDDED: Are you into any podcasts right now? How and when do you usually listen?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: I really love zoning out and listening to Bandsplain. The episodes are insanely long and each one lasts me a few days.

EMBEDDED: Have you had posts go viral? What is that experience like?

CLAIRE PARKER: When people love you it’s addictive. When people hate you it makes me want to die.

EMBEDDED: Who’s the coolest person who follows you?

CLAIRE PARKER: No one… but I can tell you the most famous person who blocked me?

EMBEDDED: Who’s someone more people should follow?

CLAIRE PARKER: My friend Ashley!

EMBEDDED: Which big celebrity has your favorite internet presence, and why?

CLAIRE PARKER: This skinny little dog I know who wears clothes.

EMBEDDED: Have you ever been heavily into Snapchat? Do you miss it?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: I went through an era where I was Snapping all the time and I had a pretty consistent Snap story. I don’t even really remember what I used it for and what I posted there but I think it was a nice time.

CLAIRE PARKER: In college, which would have been 11 years ago? I think the exact day I stopped was when Snap HQ had a poll about who would win in a fight and the choices were Chris Brown v. Rihanna. I was like oh fuck these guys and never turned back.

EMBEDDED: When was the last time you browsed Pinterest? What for?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: I love looking at home inspiration on Pinterest, there are so many cool looking spaces and someday if I ever have a space more permanent than my apartment, I’d love to really decorate it with dramatic walls and cool chairs.

EMBEDDED: Do you have a take on Tumblr?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: I was never a big tumblr user but I respect any former Tumblr famous poet.

CLAIRE PARKER: I miss the porn :(

EMBEDDED: Are you in any groups on Reddit, Discord, Slack, or Facebook? What’s the most useful or entertaining one?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: I’m in a few neighborhood WhatsApp groups and they can be really fun when something confusing or loud is happening nearby like a recent picnic competition in the park.

CLAIRE PARKER: I like my neighborhood Reddit and I used to be obsessed with the “What I spend in a day” Refinery29 offshoot Reddit when I had a desk job.

EMBEDDED: How has using LinkedIn benefitted you, if at all?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: When I was freelancing, Linkedin was an incredible tool for finding and connecting to new clients.

EMBEDDED: Do you use Slack or another chat tool for work? What’s the best thing about Slacking with your co-workers? What’s the worst thing?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: I use Slack mostly to store information so that we can come back to that topic and not forget to circle back to it, but it’s really nice to have those channels to separate articles and things to remember.

CLAIRE PARKER: The great thing about working with my best friend is that mostly we text and FaceTime. I’ve gotten into a horrible habit of not responding to other stuff.

EMBEDDED: Do you typically start searches on Google, Reddit, TikTok, or another source? Have you found Google’s “generative AI” summaries helpful?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: The AI summaries scare me a little. A lot of what I Google is about my health or my dog’s health and instead of linking me to any articles or information, they just kinda freak me out. Reddit has become a shockingly more reliable search tool.

CLAIRE PARKER: I think I use Google Maps as Search. I guess all I ever really want to do is consume (clothing stores restaurants cafes parks). Wow! Learning things about myself.

EMBEDDED: What most excites you about AI chatbots and text and art generators? What most concerns you?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: I’m not a big AI person. I don’t really see the need for it. I think there are really great tools for beginner graphic design and I think it’s just distancing people from the point of creating something.

CLAIRE PARKER: Actually my whole thing is coming up with ways to express myself verbally in a unique and authentic way so chatbots have nothing to do with me.

EMBEDDED: Are you currently playing any console, computer, or phone games?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: I don’t really play any games right now.

CLAIRE PARKER: Wordle, Connections, Spelling Bee in that order.

EMBEDDED: Do any of your group chats have a name that you’re willing to share? What’s something that recently inspired debate in the chat?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: I’m in a few neighborhood-centric group chats and most of the conversations are debates about if and where we should meet up that day.

CLAIRE PARKER: I’m in one called “Big Ole Bus Band” that was inspired by Ariana Grande calling Pete Davidson her busband. I think we’ve completely forgotten that’s why but it’s a nice way to contextualize how long we’ve been chatting. Also a “Fancy Fools,” inspired by our made-up holiday where we celebrate April Fools by dressing nice and going out to dinner. The forever debate is what new restaurant should we celebrate at (right now we’re thinking Sofreh).

EMBEDDED: What’s your go-to emoji, and what does it mean to you?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: I use a lot of melting face emoji because I’m often melting into the earth as I type. From exhaustion, embarrassment, frustration, excitement, etc.

CLAIRE PARKER: I’ve recently moved from frowny face side eye to upside down face. I think that’s the best example of my personal growth. Like I used to straight up side eye people and now I’m being passive aggressive.

EMBEDDED: Do you text people voice notes? If not, how do you feel about getting them?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: I send a lot of voice notes but I feel a little overwhelmed by anything over a minute because then I really need to set aside time to listen to it and sometimes I just forget.

CLAIRE PARKER: I love a voice note for a story, especially one that I’m sending to multiple group chats. I think we need to all agree not to use voice notes for apologies though.

EMBEDDED: What’s a playlist, song, album, or style of music you’ve listened to a lot lately?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: I made a summer running playlist with a lot of Robyn, Carly Rae Jepsen, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Lorde, and Ali and AJ on it and I’ve been listening nonstop.

CLAIRE PARKER: Damn I’ve been listening to exactly the above plus Tove Styrke.

EMBEDDED: Do you pay for a music streaming service, and if so, which one? When was the last time you bought a music download or vinyl record, CD, or tape?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: I pay for Spotify and I own a few records but I don’t love having physical items lying around because I don’t have a big enough apartment for collecting.

CLAIRE PARKER: I pay for Spotify. I think the last time I bought individual music was in maybe 2008 when I got a $5 iTunes gift card. I know for sure one of the songs was the Destiny’s Child “Soldiers” MV.

EMBEDDED: If you could only keep one streaming service for TV and/or movies, which would it be, and why? In general, do you prefer to get ads or pay more for ad-free tiers?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: I really don’t mind ads. That’s the best time to grab snacks. It’s a reminder to take a break, etc. I don’t know if there’s one app I truly love but I think Netflix is too embedded in my system for me to leave it now.

CLAIRE PARKER: Ooooof it’s a tie between Netflix and HBO. I only really need four or five shows to live and they are unfortunately divided between the two. (BoJack Horseman, Derry Girls, Veep, SATC, and then a rotating fifth).

EMBEDDED: What’s your favorite non-social media app?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: I don’t know if Strava counts as social media but I’m a little addicted to it.

CLAIRE PARKER: Google Maps. I love knowing where stuff is and seeing the reviews and looking up ways to get there. I like to set destination times and see what traffic will be like in the future. I love to search for restaurants in towns I’ve never been to.

EMBEDDED: What’s the most basic internet thing that you love?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: Farm animal videos. If there’s a fluffy miniature cow or one of those little goats near a bed of flowers, I’m in.

CLAIRE PARKER: I love watching people with nice penmanship write words. Always have, always will.

EMBEDDED: Is there any content you want but can’t seem to find anywhere online?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: I think there’s too much content everywhere but if anyone has an idea for more don’t let the fact that it already exists stop you. Just do your version in your own voice!

CLAIRE PARKER: I’d guess everything exists, it's just about being diligent enough to find it. I suffer from the Gen Z problem of wanting everything handed to me and if it doesn’t fall in my lap, I don’t learn it. I’m trying to get back into the good ole fashioned habit of “looking things up.” In the words of Gina Rodriguez …. “Let’s research, mama!”

EMBEDDED: Do you regularly use eBay, Depop, or other shopping platforms? What’s a recent thing you’ve bought or sold?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: I love shopping on eBay. I have my eye on a new watch right now, but this spring I bought a vintage Tiffany ring that looks just like one I lost years ago and I really wanted something similar for nostalgia’s sake. They also have amazing band tees for pretty cheap.

CLAIRE PARKER: I peruse The Real Real and eBay a good amount aspirationally but ultimately I try to shop in person. I don’t buy a lot and I’d rather have something that fits well than is particularly unique or rare. It’s so weird to me to do all your shopping online and live in NYC. Like what’s the point? Save your rent money and live somewhere cheap. I pay extra to have things pre-curated for me.

EMBEDDED: Is there a site you like for product recommendations? How do you decide, for example, which air filter to buy?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: I tend to start in my group chats to see if there are any personal recommendations I can trust. Otherwise, I fall down a rabbit hole of ratings, reviews, Reddit threads, and comments sections before never actually making a purchase.

CLAIRE PARKER: I try to go for the mid range, mid 4’s reviews. Those feel the most authentic. Then I offload to my husband to check Reddit. I think Reddit probably has the best reviews and he knows how to sort through them. He does good due diligence on everything from vacuums to restaurants in Milan.

EMBEDDED: Have you recently read an article, book, or social media post about the internet that you’ve found particularly insightful?

CLAIRE PARKER: I’m into Dead Internet Theory right now. I’ve been watching TikToks and reading Wikipedia pages about it. It might technically count as a conspiracy theory but I don’t know why. I can see it happening in front of me.

EMBEDDED: What’s the last thing that brought you joy online?

ASHLEY HAMILTON: Dogs wearing hats.

CLAIRE PARKER: David Larbi on tiktok. He does these poems about his pepper plant. JOY

Thanks Ashley and Claire! Listen to their podcast.

