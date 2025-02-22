Embedded is your essential guide to what’s good on the internet, written by Kate Lindsay and edited by Nick Catucci.

Some weeks, we quiz a “very online” person for their essential guide to what’s good on the internet.

Today we welcome Ed Elson, a business writer, analyst, and co-host of the Prof G Markets podcast with Scott Galloway. He also hosts the First Time Founders podcast. Ed believes that if you use Twitter you have a social obligation to tweet, regrets never downloading TikTok, and is prepared to invest in a short-form video version of Wikipedia. —Nick

“MrBeast proves you do not need to be cool, charismatic, or have any distinguishable personality traits to be successful in the entertainment industry.”

EMBEDDED: What’s a recent meme or post that made you laugh?

ED ELSON: Not sure where I saw this, but I liked it.

EMBEDDED: Do you tweet? Why?

ED ELSON: Yes. If you use Twitter you have a social obligation to tweet as well. It’s like being in a group conversation and not speaking. It’s rude not to participate.

EMBEDDED: Do you post on Bluesky, Threads, or Substack’s Notes? Why?

ED ELSON: Yes, Threads. I like to compare engagement. I find anything mildly anti-Elon does horribly on X, and vice versa.

EMBEDDED: What do you use Instagram for?

ED ELSON: I post clips of my podcast on Instagram. It’s a must for anyone in media. Many in my industry say they’re “too old” for Instagram. In reality, they’re lazy. Instagram takes work and investment, but it’s the best way to discover and be discovered.

EMBEDDED: What types of videos do you watch on YouTube?

ED ELSON: Harry Potter highlights, Cole Palmer compilations, PBS documentaries. In that order.

EMBEDDED: Will you miss TikTok if it is eventually banned, and if so, what will you miss most about it?

ED ELSON: I’ve never downloaded TikTok out of principle, as I don’t want China stealing my data. In hindsight I regret this decision. I mean, what are they gunna learn? I watch Boom or Doom videos? Too precious on my part.

EMBEDDED: How do you keep up with the online discourse? How important is it to you to do this?

ED ELSON: In 2025, being extremely online is essential. You cannot succeed without clocking insane hours online. My friend Adam Faze has a hiring rule: You must spend an average of more than eight hours per day on your phone. He literally makes you prove it in interviews. This is the correct strategy.

EMBEDDED: What’s the last strong opinion you had about a story, topic, or controversy online?

ED ELSON: I think Trumpcoin was the worst thing to happen to America. With most crime, the perpetrator tries to cover it up or distract away from it. In this case, the perpetrator promoted it, bragged, and was also the President. I discuss why it was so bad in greater depth on the podcast.

EMBEDDED: What are your favorite newsletters?

ED ELSON: No Mercy / No Malice (I wrote a guest piece here), Unhedged, Money Stuff.

EMBEDDED: Do you have a take on the “manosphere”? Do you think personalities like Joe Rogan, Lex Fridman, and Theo Von have shaped young men’s political leanings?

ED ELSON: The manosphere is an embarrassment to all men. But Theo Von is not a part of it. Take it from me:

EMBEDDED: Have you had posts go viral? What is that experience like?

ED ELSON: Several times, on Twitter and Instagram. Anyone who tells you it isn’t exhilarating is lying. It’s a hurricane of love and abuse all at once. It literally nukes your dopamine receptors. I wish for every human to experience it once and never again, as nothing worthwhile comes of it.

EMBEDDED: Who’s the coolest person who follows you?

ED ELSON: Anthony Scaramucci

EMBEDDED: Who’s someone more people should follow?

ED ELSON: Anthony Scaramucci

EMBEDDED: Which big celebrity has your favorite internet presence, and why?

ED ELSON: MrBeast. MrBeast proves you do not need to be cool, charismatic, or have any distinguishable personality traits to be successful in the entertainment industry. His existence is essentially a giant middle finger to Hollywood. I don’t relate to him or even watch his content, but I love that he exists. My favorite stat: Last year MrBeast clocked more viewing time than any of the most watched shows on Netflix.

EMBEDDED: Are you into any podcasts right now? How and when do you usually listen?

ED ELSON: I’m a big fan of Prof G Markets. I try to listen to each episode 8 times over to retain as much information as I can.

EMBEDDED: Have you ever been heavily into Snapchat? Do you miss it?

ED ELSON: I grew up on Snapchat. It brings up mixed emotions as it was our primary venue for flirtation. That and Facebook Messenger. Some of my greatest wins and most crushing losses happened on Snapchat. Perhaps that’s what made it so great.

EMBEDDED: Do you text people voice notes? If not, how do you feel about getting them?

ED ELSON: No. Stick to texts. Voice notes are for flakers. It says you’ve thought about the topic at hand but not enough to put the words down in writing. Texts force you to be direct and accountable.

EMBEDDED: What’s the most basic internet thing that you love?

ED ELSON: Wikipedia. It’s up there with the greatest innovations of our time. And it’s severely underrated, both as a source of information and entertainment. BTW, if you believe life is fair, look up the net worth of Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and get back to me. Everyone should donate to Wikipedia.

EMBEDDED: Is there any content you want but can’t seem to find anywhere online?

ED ELSON: Yes, I want a short-form video version of Wikipedia. If I’m interested in learning more about Napoleon, I should be able to go somewhere that serves me an unbiased TikTok description of who he was in 1-2 mins. If anyone’s already building this, let me know and I’ll invest.

EMBEDDED: Have you recently read an article, book, or social media post about the internet that you’ve found particularly insightful?

ED ELSON: More shameless self-promotion, but I recently wrote an article about the internet and what it’s done to our species. It will depress you, but hopefully inspire too.

Thanks Ed! Listen to his podcasts and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

More My Internet J Wortham ∙ Tavi Gevinson ∙ Ross Barkan ∙ Emilia Petrarca ∙ Paul Skallas (LindyMan) ∙ Ochuko Akpovbovbo ∙ All