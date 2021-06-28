Some content to start your week right

Welcome to Embedded, your essential guide to what’s good on the internet, published Monday through Friday by Kate Lindsay and Nick Catucci. “Get Embedded” on Twitter and Instagram. 🧩

If I turn it into a newsletter, my idle scrolling was actually productive. —Kate

Are 6.5M likes …. enough? Source: TikTok

My life is divided into two types of scrolling: Scrolling for work, and scrolling for pleasure. If I don’t spend enough time doing the latter, then I quickly run out of inspiration for the former. What I’m saying is, it’s exhausting to spend this much time on my couch!

More often than not, I come across things that don’t quite warrant their own post, or that I already enjoyed reading about in another publication. But I still want to spread the love, so I’m devoting today’s newsletter to the content I enjoyed over the weekend. If you like it, reply to this email and let us know—I wouldn’t mind doing this every Monday!

And for now, here are a few vibes to start your week right.

A cat (above) enjoys chic alcoholic beverages and snacks by the light of a disco ball on TikTok, and it’s becoming a party.

For anyone in need of inspiration to revive their rental apartment: Tar Mar’s latest Bushwick loft DIY vlog has me thinking the only barrier between me and building my own furniture is a jigsaw.

In this bonus episode of James Acaster and Ed Gamble’s Off Menu, a podcast in which guests describe their dream restaurant menu (starter, main course, drink, and dessert), Dan Aykroyd dive-bombs in with a rather loose understanding of the premise.

With his viral “dance” video, Erick Louis helped inspire Black TikTokkers to protest how their creative work is often appropriated by white users, who then reap the rewards. (Read more in The New York Times and Mashable, if you haven’t already.)

This pigeon named Mr. World Wide, from my new favorite Twitter account Petfinder Names. petfinder names @petfindernames

Your Internet

On Friday, we asked you to weigh in on the following My Internet question: What type of stuff do you watch on YouTube?

Leah writes:

I often rely on YouTube for research—old episodes of Donahue and Sally Jesse Raphael can be reeeeeaaallly eye opening. Right now I'm researching art theft and Cuban cocaine smuggling so I've been watching news clips and parts of docs that don't stream anywhere else. And I've probably watched this clip of Logan and Veronica's first kiss .... I don't know ... 9 million times? The confusion! The tenderness!

