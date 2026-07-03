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The journalists partying with Mark Zuckerberg

As former Facebook employee Sarah Wynn-William battles Meta’s attempts to bar her from speaking about her memoir Careless People, it’s jarring to see members of the press—who benefit from the constitutional right to freely share information and opinions—hobnobbing with Mark Zuckerberg.