finish writing a novel with me

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Previewfinish writing a novel with mescreen time diaries #4kate lindsayOct 04, 2025∙ PaidShareMentioned in this month’s video:It’s an ‘Artist’s Way’ fallkate lindsay·October 7, 2024Read full story“Sally’s baking addiction is MY addiction!!!!!!”kate lindsay·December 4, 2024Read full storySee you next month! :)Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Embedded to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inEmbeddedSubscribeAuthorskate lindsayRecent Postswhat I did offline this summerAug 30 • kate lindsayScreen time diaries: Mexico City Jul 27 • kate lindsayI’m over “Influencers In The Wild” Apr 16 • kate lindsay