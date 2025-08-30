Embedded

what I did offline this summer

screen time diaries #3
kate lindsay
Aug 30, 2025
A little look back at summer, which I tried my best to spend off my phone (but still kind of on my phone…because I was filming these things…). I’m ready for fall, and excited for the next video, the one in which I finish writing a novel. I’m putting that in writing because I haven’t finished it yet, and if I don’t, not only will I still not have a novel…

