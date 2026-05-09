new phone, who this

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Preview1new phone, who thisscreen time diaries #11kate lindsayMay 09, 2026∙ Paid1ShareBetter late than never! — sent from new iPhoneContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Nick Catucci.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.EmbeddedSubscribeAuthorskate lindsayRecent Postsbehind the scenes of THAT podcast episodeMar 28 • kate lindsaythe vlog I never postedFeb 28 • kate lindsayNo Such Thing: Are outdoor cats happier than indoor cats?Feb 6 • kate lindsay and MannyNoahDevandigitally declutter with meFeb 1 • kate lindsayvlogmas 2025Dec 24, 2025 • kate lindsaydecorating my digital advent calendarNov 29, 2025 • kate lindsaymy physical media collectionNov 1, 2025 • kate lindsay