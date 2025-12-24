vlogmas 2025

I vlogged every day from December 1st-23rd and lived to tell the tale!

Recipes, locations, and other bits:

Jacquie Lawson Advent Calendar (see my video about it here)

Chelsea Piers

The Center For Fiction

BKLYN Clay

Brownstone Botanical wreath workshop

NYTimes gingerbread recipe

Barker

Zoella’s 2025 vlogmas

Myers of Keswick

Church of Sweden holiday market

Seasalt

Of…