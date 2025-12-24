Embedded

Embedded

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

vlogmas 2025

screen time diaries #7
kate lindsay's avatar
kate lindsay
Dec 24, 2025
∙ Paid

I vlogged every day from December 1st-23rd and lived to tell the tale!

Recipes, locations, and other bits:

Jacquie Lawson Advent Calendar (see my video about it here)

Chelsea Piers

The Center For Fiction

BKLYN Clay

Brownstone Botanical wreath workshop

NYTimes gingerbread recipe

Barker

Zoella’s 2025 vlogmas

Myers of Keswick

Church of Sweden holiday market

Seasalt

Of…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Nick Catucci.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2025 Kate Lindsay & Nick Catucci · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture