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July 2026

What happened at a journalist sleepaway camp
Plus: Companies who ghost, a mad libs guessing game, and the last days of BuzzFeed.
  kate lindsay
That storytime TikTok is probably an ad
"UGC creators" are posting fake skits about bad bosses and toxic mother-in-laws to sell products. Consumers are falling for it.
Published on Link in Bio  
My Internet: Noelle Perdue
The writer and historian is trying her hand at genuine online vulnerability.
  Nick Catucci
Why must I log in to everything?
The internet now happens behind closed doors.
  kate lindsay
Against "Against Claudefishing"?
Plus: The ICYMI live show, Will Stancil drama, and a NYT blind item.
  kate lindsay
Stop embarrassing yourselves for brands
I'm begging you.
  kate lindsay
Screaming! At the media happy hour
Plus: Jia Tolentino backlash, agency plagiarism, and wtf is going at GQ.
  kate lindsay
My Internet: Charlie Sosnick
The screenwriter and journalist has to put himself in a digital crib in order to get anything done.
  Nick Catucci
The rise of “surveillance chic”
Nothing to see here!
  kate lindsay
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