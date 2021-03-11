Embedded
I'm at the center of a Taylor Swift conspiracy theory
How TikTok revived a viral photo I never wanted to see blow up in the first place.
Jul 26
The social media app that wants you to log off
“We're trying to shift the general idea of what social media is.”
Jul 24
My Internet: Ryan Broderick
The Garbage Day writer has quit being upset at the internet.
Jul 23
Ryan Broderick tells Garbage Day's origin story
"I'm interested in media companies that connect with people and make stuff that people like, instead of things that people read out of stress."
Jul 23
The low-stakes discourse I crave
The new Mashed Potato cat controversy is delicious.
Jul 21
How does anyone invite people to things now?
Events are back, and they're making me miss Facebook.
Jul 19
Welcome to the intentional internet
What exactly it means to live better online.
Jul 17
My Internet: Patricia Hernandez
Kotaku's Editor in Chief feels a responsibility to respond to attacks on her team's work.
Jul 16
Making friends with Marissa from TikTok
How Marissa Meizz turned a viral moment into a multi-city celebration of friendship.
Jul 14
Some news: Our paid launch, Caroline Calloway
On Snake Oil and sharing that bread.
Jul 12
My Internet: Ben Smith
The New York Times media columnist's co-workers quarantined him on Slack.
Jul 9
A new low for spicy brand accounts
How the NYC Board of Elections got way too comfortable online.
Jul 8
