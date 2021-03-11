Embedded
ArchiveTopDiscussionAbout
How TikTok revived a viral photo I never wanted to see blow up in the first place.
Jul 26CommentShare
“We're trying to shift the general idea of what social media is.”
Jul 24Comment 1Share
The Garbage Day writer has quit being upset at the internet.
Jul 23Comment 2Share
"I'm interested in media companies that connect with people and make stuff that people like, instead of things that people read out of stress."
Jul 23CommentShare
The new Mashed Potato cat controversy is delicious.
Jul 21Comment 2Share
Events are back, and they're making me miss Facebook.
Jul 19Comment 4Share
What exactly it means to live better online.
Jul 17CommentShare
Kotaku's Editor in Chief feels a responsibility to respond to attacks on her team's work.
Jul 16CommentShare
How Marissa Meizz turned a viral moment into a multi-city celebration of friendship.
Jul 14Comment 1Share
On Snake Oil and sharing that bread.
Jul 12CommentShare
The New York Times media columnist's co-workers quarantined him on Slack.
Jul 9CommentShare
How the NYC Board of Elections got way too comfortable online.
Jul 8CommentShare
© 2021 Nick Catucci. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack
Embedded is on Substack – the place for independent writing