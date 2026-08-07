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You probably think this media_gossip is about you
Plus: Caroline Calloway, Shit You Should Care About, and Good Charlotte vs. music journalism.
Aug 7
•
kate lindsay
16
3
5
Does hating influencers mean hating women?
“Influencer” has always been a dirty word.
Aug 3
•
kate lindsay
64
10
8
an analog weekend to reset the nervous system
screen time diaries #13
Aug 2
•
kate lindsay
15
2
1
9:45
July 2026
What happened at a journalist sleepaway camp
Plus: Companies who ghost, a mad libs guessing game, and the last days of BuzzFeed.
Jul 31
•
kate lindsay
24
1
That storytime TikTok is probably an ad
"UGC creators" are posting fake skits about bad bosses and toxic mother-in-laws to sell products. Consumers are falling for it.
Published on Link in Bio
•
Jul 30
My Internet: Noelle Perdue
The writer and historian is trying her hand at genuine online vulnerability.
Jul 29
•
Nick Catucci
36
6
7
Why must I log in to everything?
The internet now happens behind closed doors.
Jul 27
•
kate lindsay
52
2
4
Against "Against Claudefishing"?
Plus: The ICYMI live show, Will Stancil drama, and a NYT blind item.
Jul 24
•
kate lindsay
23
3
1
Stop embarrassing yourselves for brands
I'm begging you.
Jul 20
•
kate lindsay
54
2
12
Screaming! At the media happy hour
Plus: Jia Tolentino backlash, agency plagiarism, and wtf is going at GQ.
Jul 17
•
kate lindsay
23
1
2
My Internet: Charlie Sosnick
The screenwriter and journalist has to put himself in a digital crib in order to get anything done.
Jul 15
•
Nick Catucci
31
2
The rise of “surveillance chic”
Nothing to see here!
Jul 13
•
kate lindsay
61
6
© 2026 Kate Lindsay & Nick Catucci
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