Every other week (or so) we quiz a “very online” person for their essential guide to what’s good on the internet.

Today we welcome Grace Byron, who has written for The New Yorker, The Nation, Vogue, Bookforum, and elsewhere. Her debut novel, Herculine, is out in paperback this October. Grace only watches the TikToks that her boyfriend shows her and has deleted both X and Bluesky. —Nick

“I don’t condone [looksmaxxing], but I also don’t like the way people demonize changing our bodies.” Photo: Em Gallagher

EMBEDDED: What’s a recent meme or post that made you laugh?

GRACE BYRON: My friend posted a picture of a supplement called Slippery Box. It is for what you think it is.

EMBEDDED: Do you tweet? Why?

GRACE BYRON: I used to, I deleted X last year and Bluesky this year. I don’t find the platforms conducive to conversation and I got doxxed by the right once.

EMBEDDED: What do you use Instagram for?

GRACE BYRON: Mostly posting articles and scrolling since I’m not on many platforms. I’ve recently received a deluge of makeup videos but I also get a lot of birds because my boyfriend is an amateur ornithologist.

EMBEDDED: What types of videos do you watch on YouTube?

GRACE BYRON: Almost exclusively music videos—maybe an interview every once in a while. When I was younger, I watched webseries like Broad City, Issa Rae, and Ackee & Saltfish.

EMBEDDED: What do you like about TikTok? What do you dislike?

GRACE BYRON: God I sound so offline but I don’t have an account. My boyfriend likes videos and shows me them in bed at night. Mostly dances, food, birds, and so on. Because of this I have a non-addictive, non-overwhelming relationship to the app.

EMBEDDED: Are you concerned by the claims of censorship that some users have made since TikTok was taken over by investors led by Larry Ellison, an ally of President Trump?

GRACE BYRON: Of course. Censorship is terrifying and I think we’ve definitely seen shadowbanning on all apps.

EMBEDDED: Do you watch Twitch, Kick, or any other livestreaming services? If so, which streamers?

GRACE BYRON: No.

EMBEDDED: Where do you tend to get your news?

GRACE BYRON: Great question. Yes, Instagram, but mostly NPR, The New Yorker, The Nation, Ken Klippenstein, Seymour Hersh, Democracy Now, N+1, podcasts like TrueAnon and the Political Scene, Susan Glasser, New York mag, Equator, The Baffler, The New Republic. I read as much as I can, liberal, leftist, the right. The Times, The Atlantic, everywhere I can especially if I’m researching something.

EMBEDDED: How do you keep up with the online discourse? How important is it to you to do this?

GRACE BYRON: I used to follow “the discourse” intensely, especially as a freelancer. Leaving X meant leaving a lot of that behind but now Substack is a big space for that. I feel complicated about this. I think longform journalism is so important. I think mediation is a lost art. That’s the goal and danger of journalism, of course, is how people filter things and what they decide what is important or noteworthy.

EMBEDDED: What’s the last strong opinion you had about a story, topic, or controversy online?

GRACE BYRON: I was frustrated by the way people talked about looksmaxxing. I wrote about it for GQ. I don’t condone it, but I also don’t like the way people demonize changing our bodies.

EMBEDDED: What’s a popular misconception that you see repeated online?

GRACE BYRON: I find purity tests in politics to be very juvenile.

EMBEDDED: What are your favorite newsletters?

GRACE BYRON: rayne fisher-quann, tasbeeh herwees, eliza mclamb, Brendon Holder, Ken Klippenstein, John Ganz, Kate Wagner, Seymour Hersh, sam bodrojan, BDM, Charlie Markbreiter.

EMBEDDED: How do you think Substack has changed media, if at all?

GRACE BYRON: I think it’s a disruptor. I wrote a piece about this. I don’t think it’s a replacement for legacy journalism but it’s a good supplement.

EMBEDDED: How would you describe the culture of Substack, in terms of the types of writing and thinking that it has encouraged?

GRACE BYRON: Too many listicles and takes.

EMBEDDED: What’s one positive media trend? What’s one negative trend?

GRACE BYRON: Positive: When hot guys post shirtless pictures or become reply guys. Negative: when I post a cute picture and people ignore it.

EMBEDDED: Have you found Claude, ChatGPT, or any other AI tools useful? How so?

GRACE BYRON: No. I am quite anti AI. I think it’s ruining literacy rates and the environment. I feel quite strongly AI is one of the moral tests of our time.

EMBEDDED: Are smartphones bad for us? Where do you fall on the Jonathan Haidt-Taylor Lorenz divide?

GRACE BYRON: They are probably bad for us but they have taken over. I admire people who get “dumb phones.” I certainly should check my email less.

EMBEDDED: Do you try to limit your phone use? If so, what methods have been helpful for this?

GRACE BYRON: I try, but it’s mostly an OCD tic.

EMBEDDED: How do you find recommendations for what to watch, read, and listen to?

GRACE BYRON: Letterboxd, staff recommendations at stores, scrolling catalogues, reading book reviews, my editors.

EMBEDDED: Have you had posts go viral? What is that experience like?

GRACE BYRON: It’s almost always fun for a few minutes and then horrible all the way down. Especially on X or Substack.

EMBEDDED: Who’s the coolest person who follows you?

GRACE BYRON: My friend Joselia Hughes. Also Lena Dunham on Substack.

EMBEDDED: Who’s someone more people should follow?

GRACE BYRON: Definitely Jo, on Substack and IG. Charlotte Shane is also an incredible poster.

EMBEDDED: Which big celebrity has your favorite internet presence, and why?

GRACE BYRON: Keke Palmer. Cardi B. Lena Dunham. Phoebe Bridgers before she vanished. Samin Nosrat. Ethel Cain and Charli XCX before they blew up. Bethenny Frankel during her breakdown. When Lorde sent everyone voice memos.

EMBEDDED: Are you into any podcasts right now? How and when do you usually listen?

GRACE BYRON: TrueAnon, The Political Scene, Reading Writers, Ordinary Unhappiness, Limousine, Know Your Enemy.

EMBEDDED: How would you describe Tumblr’s legacy?

GRACE BYRON: Ozu’s Teapot.

EMBEDDED: Do any of your group chats have a name that you’re willing to share? What’s something that recently inspired debate in the chat?

GRACE BYRON: That’s sacred….

EMBEDDED: What’s your go-to emoji, and what does it mean to you?

GRACE BYRON: 🙃

EMBEDDED: Do you text people voice notes? If not, how do you feel about getting them?

GRACE BYRON: I do and I cherish them.

EMBEDDED: Do you pay for a music streaming service, and if so, which one? What’s a playlist, song, album, or style of music you’ve listened to a lot lately?

GRACE BYRON: I am, of course, streaming “Lost Boys” by Phoebe Bridgers on repeat.

EMBEDDED: If you could only keep one streaming service for TV and/or movies, which would it be, and why? What’s a show that you’re really into right now?

GRACE BYRON: Maybe HBO? But right now I’m rewatching The Good Wife. I loved Widow’s Bay.

EMBEDDED: What’s the most basic internet thing that you love?

GRACE BYRON: Animal videos. I’m partial to anteaters.

EMBEDDED: Do you regularly use eBay, Depop, or other shopping platforms? What’s a recent thing you’ve bought or sold?

GRACE BYRON: Huge RealReal addict. Looking for more Yohji right now.

EMBEDDED: Do you consume any content about fitness, diet, or other types of “wellness”? What creators or sites do you find most useful?

GRACE BYRON: Recovering anorexic, so not really. I sometimes get served intuitive eating content on IG.

EMBEDDED: Have you recently read an article, book, or social media post about the internet that you’ve found particularly insightful?

GRACE BYRON: I’m a big fan of Kyle Chayka. This article by Maxi. Whatever Chris Gayomali writes. All the writing I can on Taylor Frankie Paul. Zoe Hu on Andrew Tate in Dissent.

EMBEDDED: What’s the last thing that brought you joy online?

GRACE BYRON: This.

Thanks Grace! Buy her book.

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