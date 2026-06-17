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Ben Dietz's avatar
Ben Dietz
16h

This is really good; genuinely useful, believeably genuine.

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Mike Wendling's avatar
Mike Wendling
17h

EMBEDDED: Why would you take on one of the world's biggest and most insane conspiracy theorists as a client? Oh and also some asshole who punches himself in the face?

MITCHELL JACKSON: Money?

(I'm just guessing here, as it doesn't look like the question was asked)

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